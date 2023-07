LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A portion of I-25 southbound in the Las Cruces area will be closed on Monday, July 24, for cable maintenance. The affected section of the interstate will be the passing left lane between mileposts 4 and 5.

Las Cruces I-25 closure between mileposts 4 and 5 on July 24, 2023 | KRQE Media File

Drivers are asked to slow down, follow the posted signs, and watch for workers in the area. Drivers should also expect delays while the maintenance work is being completed. The closure is expected to be lifted at around 1 p.m.