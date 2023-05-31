LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Los Alamos County Police Department has reported a vehicle crash, consisting of an overturned dump truck, on Wednesday, May 31. The accident took place at the bottom of the truck route on East Jemez Road at mile marker No. 9.

The truck route is closed in both directions due to the crash. Drivers are being asked to avoid that area and seek alternate routes.

One patient has been transported for their injuries. There is also a diesel spill in that area, so the Los Alamos Police, the Los Alamos Fire Department, the Santa Fe Sherriff’s Office, and Los Alamos National Lab’s Hazmat are on the scene.