LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – There will be overnight road closures in place in Las Cruces for bridge testing on I-10, University Ave., and S. Main St.

The closures will happen Friday, Nov. 17, into Saturday morning. Closures will be in place with a detour from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., according to the New Mexico Department of Transportation.

Closure schedule: