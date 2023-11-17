LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – There will be overnight road closures in place in Las Cruces for bridge testing on I-10, University Ave., and S. Main St.

The closures will happen Friday, Nov. 17, into Saturday morning. Closures will be in place with a detour from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., according to the New Mexico Department of Transportation.

Closure schedule:

  • 9 p.m.: Closure of eastbound University and northbound Main St.
  • 11 p.m.: Lift closure of eastbound University Ave.
  • 11:30 p.m.: Test trucks arrive
  • 12 a.m.: Closure of eastbound I-10 lanes
  • 2:30 a.m.: Lift closure of eastbound I-10. Close westbound I-10 lanes
  • 4:30 a.m.: Lift closure of westbound I-10
  • 5 a.m.: Lift closure of northbound Main St.
  • 6 a.m.: All closures removed, no impacts to traffic