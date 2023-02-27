ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Village of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque has announced that Osuna Road will be closed for construction. Osuna will be closed between Fourth Street and the Chamisal Lateral ditch, west of Second Street. The closure will start Monday, Feb. 27, and is expected to last 10-14 days.

Los Ranchos says that there will be another two to three days of a single-lane closure, following the initial closure, while sidewalks are repaired. Drivers are advised to use Montano Road or Alameda Boulevard as alternative routes.