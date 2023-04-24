ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is in the process of developing its design for the Isleta Boulevard Corridor Project. The county is hosting an open house to hear community feedback, answer questions, and more.

The county’s plans for the project are to complete full roadway reconstruction, including the addition of bike lanes, curbs, gutters, landscape buffers, sidewalks, driveways, and storm drain infrastructure. Construction is planned to start in the fall of 2024, and the first phase of the project will begin at Malpais Road and extend north of the intersection at Luchetti Road.

Wilson & Company has been contracted to complete the work on this development. Bernalillo County will be available to meet with business and property owners along the corridor to discuss the project.

The county’s meeting will take place on Wednesday, Apr. 26, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Los Padillas Community Center in southwest Albuquerque.