ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One lane of northbound Coors at Ellison will reopen Friday afternoon. Currently, a barricade removal is underway near Coors at Ellison. Motorists can expect rough pavement on the open lane.

Thursday around 3:30 a.m., the Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority discovered a leak near Coors and Ellison, which turned out to be a broken water main. A twelve-inch line broke and water began leaking underneath the pavement, creating a sinkhole.

According to the Water Authority, all northbound lanes on Coors are expected to reopen late Saturday night or early Sunday morning.