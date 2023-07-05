LUNA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Police (NMSP) are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on July 2 in Luna County. The crash involved three vehicles, and one person has died as a result.

The accident took place on Highway 26, north of Deming, at around 10 p.m. According to NMSP, a semi-truck collided with the back of a water tanker and went into traffic going in the opposite direction. The semi then hit an SUV head-on.

The passenger of the SUV, 77-year-old Kay Chandler, was transported to a hospital but died from their injuries. The driver of the water tanker was not injured, but the other two drivers were transported to the hospital.

The condition of the drivers has not yet been released. According to police, alcohol does not appear to have played a role in the crash, and seatbelts were properly worn.