ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque City and Bernalillo County officials celebrated the completion of the Sunport Blvd. extension with a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday morning. The extension connects the Sunport directly to Broadway Blvd.

The project cost more than $20 million and has been in development for more than a decade. Officials noted that the extension to Broadway should help relieve traffic and create alternate routes for drivers if construction ever needs to happen on nearby Gibson Blvd. In addition to the ribbon cutting, officials also dedicated a sculpture.