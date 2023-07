NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – All northbound I-25 near Isleta Casino is closed due to a semi rollover crash, according to the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Department. BCSO says a rollover crash involving a semi happened near mile marker 215.

BCSO says it is unknown if there are any injuries or what caused the crash. This is a developing story. Northbound I-25 near Isleta Casino will remain closed while deputies investigate the crash.