Northbound I-25 at Rio Bravo closed due to motorcycle crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Department is reporting that all northbound I-25 lanes at Rio Bravo are closed because of a motorcycle crash. They’re asking that people be cautious as traffic is being diverted to Broadway Blvd. for the time being.

No other information was provided. This is a developing story and KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.