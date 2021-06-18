Northbound I-25 at Rio Bravo closed due to motorcycle crash

Traffic and Roads

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Department is reporting that all northbound I-25 lanes at Rio Bravo are closed because of a motorcycle crash. They’re asking that people be cautious as traffic is being diverted to Broadway Blvd. for the time being.

No other information was provided. This is a developing story and KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Statewide Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES