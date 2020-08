ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A water main break on Eubank near Academy in the Northeast Heights has led to the closure of northbound Eubank between Academy and San Antonio, Water Authority engineers report. There are currently no reports of service interruptions associated with the main break, but traffic issues will likely persist at this location for the rest of the day and possibly into the weekend.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.