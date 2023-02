ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – All northbound lanes of Coors Blvd. are closed at Lamonica Rd., just south of Rio Bravo, due to a motorcycle crash, according to the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office. BCSO says the motorcycle driver is being taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

It is unknown what caused the crash or how long the road will be closed. Drivers should expect delays and are encouraged to find an alternate route. KRQE will update as more information is available.