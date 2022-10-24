ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Northbound Coors at Ellison is now back open after a sinkhole had caused closures on the road since Thursday. Friday afternoon one lay had reopened, but Sunday the road was completely opened to motorists.

Thursday around 3:30 a.m., the Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority discovered a leak near Coors and Ellison, which turned out to be a broken water main. A twelve-inch line broke and water began leaking underneath the pavement, creating a sinkhole. The city’s water authority says they are in the process of replacing more than 100 miles of water and sewer lines around Albuquerque that are more than 50 years old.