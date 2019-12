ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The City of Albuquerque says there are no plans for a lane reduction in the South Valley after residents complained about traffic.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that in the past, there were talks to reduce the lanes along South Broadway. A redient in the area emailed his concerns following a sewer-line project that cut the busy boulevard into two lanes earlier this year.

The city says that as of right now, there are no plans for a lane reduction.