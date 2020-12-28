NMSP to conduct checkpoints, saturation patrols in all New Mexico counties

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police has announced that officers will be conducting sobriety checkpoints, saturation patrols, registration, insurance, and driver’s license checkpoints in all New Mexico counties during the month of January. NMSP reports that they are bringing awareness to the events in an effort to reduce alcohol-related fatalities.

Police say the checkpoints are helping to change society’s attitude about drinking and driving. Authorities state that hundreds of lives could be saved each year if every driver made the right decision to not drink and drive.

