NMSP to conduct checkpoints, saturation patrols in all New Mexico counties

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - We're getting a first look at the impact COVID-19 is having on metro traffic throughout 2020 and when we can expect roads to return to "normal." Transportation planners say one surprising find from this fall's study is, while traffic increased in some areas, it's down from this summer. It's also dramatically low in areas that are normally packed with cars, as people continue to work from home.

"We're seeing connections between the levels of traffic and the type of local land use, whether it's residential areas, shopping areas, employment areas," said Nathan Masek, Senior Transportation Planner for the Mid Region Council of Governments. "What really jumped out in the data was pretty significant reductions in areas of employment such as downtown, the Journal Center, the southeast where we have the national labs, the airport, as well as a lot of commercial activity. There's a lot of variation and it's really becoming clear that it's tied to activity, as well as employment."