GRANT COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened on White Water Road at around 1:20 p.m. on Sunday, Apr. 23. The crash involved a single vehicle and occurred off State Road 90, south of Silver City.

According to NMSP’s investigation, 35-year-old Tyler Trusty, of Caballo, NM, was going eastbound on White Water Road when he left the road, struck a dirt embankment, and rolled the vehicle. Trusty was pronounced dead on the scene by the Office of the Medical Examiner.

NMSP says alcohol appears to have played a part in the crash, and a seatbelt was not properly worn. The crash is under investigation by the NMSP.