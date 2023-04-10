ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Sunday, Apr. 9, at around 12:10 p.m. The crash involved a commercial motor vehicle (CMV) and occurred on I-40 in Albuquerque.

According to the initial investigation, a 2021 Freightliner CMV was going eastbound on I-40 when the driver left the road and the vehicle rolled. Both the driver and the passenger were ejected.

The passenger, 39-year-old, Eric Remaly, of San Bernardino, California, was killed in the crash. The 42-year-old driver was transported to a hospital and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to NMSP, alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash, but seatbelts were not properly utilized. The crash is still under investigation.