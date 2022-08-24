ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police released information about a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred on Tuesday evening. The motorcycle rear-ended the back of a tractor-trailer and hit another vehicle while trying to pass between the two in-between lanes.

Police identified 31-year-old Ricky Trujillo, who was thrown from the motorcycle and suffered fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead on the scene. The drivers and passengers of the other two vehicles were not injured. Officials say alcohol doesn’t appear to be a factor in the crash, but speed does. NMSP confirmed he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.