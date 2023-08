NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a road rage shooting on I-25 near Isleta Pueblo Thursday. According to NMRoads, northbound I-25 is closed at mile marker 209.

Police say one suspect was taken into custody. Information is limited at this time and it is unknown if there are any injuries due to the incident.

This is a developing story. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as more information is released.