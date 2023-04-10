GRANT COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a fatal crash that involved an ATV on State Road 35, northeast of Silver City. The crash occurred on Friday, Apr. 7, around 11 p.m.

According to police, a Polaris Sportsman ATV, driven by 35-year-old Alexander Harry Yazzie, was driving on State Road 35 when it overturned. Yazzie and a 39-year-old female passenger were ejected during the crash.

Yazzie was pronounced dead on the scene by the Office of the Medical Investigator. The female passenger was airlifted to a local hospital but her condition has not been released at this time.

According to NMSP, alcohol appears to have played a part in the crash, and helmets were not worn. The crash is still under investigation by NMSP.