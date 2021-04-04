NMDOT’s new “JUST DRIVE” campaign targets distracted driving

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation’s Traffic Safety Division announced the launch of a new ad campaign for spring 2021. The “JUST DRIVE” spots aim to bring awareness to distracted driving and its consequences.

The social media video is narrated by a child and the visuals are animated childlike drawings. The child describes the results of texting while driving. The spots will debut in April, which is Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 2019 saw 3,142 people killed by distracted driving in the U.S., a 10% increase from the previous year. More than 700 people are injured in distracted driving crashes each day according to the National Safety Council (NSC).

In 2019, New Mexico reported 167 fatalities due to distracted driving and more than 21,000 crashes. In a press release, NMDOT reminded drivers that texting behind the wheel tops the list of distractions but other risky behaviors include:

Talking on the phone or others in the vehicle

Setting navigation systems or looking at directions

Finding a radio station, podcast, audiobook, or downloading music

Eating food/drinking beverages

Applying makeup

Distractions related to children in the vehicle

NMDOT suggests the following to ensure a safe drive: