NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – NMDOT is warning drivers across much of southern New Mexico to be prepared for snow, strong winds and poor visibility starting this evening with another winter storm. Poor driving conditions are expected to last through Thursday, according to NMDOT.

The National Weather Service says southern New Mexico drivers should expect strong wind gusts Wednesday and Thursday, the first two days of March 2023. | Image Courtesy: NWS El Paso

In a news release Wednesday afternoon, state transportation officials say drivers in the Gila and Black Range region should be prepared for snow on the roadways. Lowland areas could “trace amounts,” according to NMDOT, citing forecasts from the National Weather Service.

Meteorologists in the KRQE News 13 Weather Center are projecting wind gusts over 45 mph for all areas south of US-60, the east-west highway in southern Valencia County, just south of Veguita. Dust storms, blowing debris, wind damage and difficult driving is expected for the next 36 hours in New Mexico’s southeast plains.

Over the last month, windy weather has caused authorities to shutdown parts of I-10 for hours due to poor visibility. In Albuquerque, a wind storm last week caused several giant freeway light poles to bend and sway amid strong gusts.

NMDOT offers these tips to prepare for blinding dust storms on the road: