NMDOT warns motorists of heavy congestion on NM 136 during holiday season

SANTA TERESA, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation is warning commuters of heavy congestion on NM 136. NMDOT reports that officials along with New Mexico State Police and the Santa Teresa Port of Entry are working to ensure the public’s safety on NM 136 “Pete V. Domenici Int. Blvd.” this holiday season.

The department states that heavy congestion is anticipated and commuters can expect a left passing lane closure southbound from milepost 3 to 0 “New Mexico/Mexico Port of Entry”. NMDOT reports that lane closure, message boards, and signage will be in effect until Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.