NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – As the weather gets warmer, crews will be out on the roads repairing potholes and asphalt cracks. The New Mexico Department of Transportation says the warmer weather gives crews a chance to repair roads that have been damaged during the winter months.

During the winter the freeze and thaw cycle speeds up road deterioration caused by normal wear and tear, according to NMDOT. They say during the summer months crews can apply a hot mix asphalt to the roads, which helps keep out moisture and maintain asphalt strength.

NMDOT says crews will be begin pavement projects throughout the state as temperatures get warmer. For information on road projects, visit NMDOT’s website or NMRoads.com.