NMDOT to seal road cracks on I-25 north of Truth or Consequences

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. (KRQE) –The New Mexico Department of Transportation will begin sealing cracks on I-25 from Truth or Consequences north starting on Monday, October 11, 2021. Commuters should expect lane closures on various lanes from milepost 83 to 105 while one lane of traffic will remain open.
The closures will be from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and speed limits will be reduced. NMDOT reports that crews will work in five-mile increments at a time and will work both north and southbound lanes before moving forward.