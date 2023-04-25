NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NM DOT) is hosting an online meeting Tuesday night. They will be discussing a long-term improvement plan for I-40 west of Albuquerque.

The I-40 Corridor Study covers 150 miles of the interstate from the Atrisco Vista interchange to the Arizona Border.

The DOT plans to share what the project team has learned and the alternatives being considered before listening to the public’s questions and concerns.

The meeting takes place at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Click this link to view the meeting via Zoom call. You can also join by phone.