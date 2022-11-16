NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation is holding a public meeting Wednesday night to get input on the I-25 San Antonio traffic interchange project. The study will look at existing road conditions, identify areas of concern, and lay out potential improvements.

The stretch of interstate in the study is about 10 miles south of Socorro and half a mile west of San Antonio. The virtual meeting is Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. but comments on the study will be accepted through December 15.

The meeting will be posted on the Department of Transportation website.