NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation is asking the public to comment on their new federal fiscal year 2024-2029 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP). It works as a short-term planning document for New Mexico’s federal aid highway program and goes into effect on October 1, 2024.

STIP was created to address the needs of the state’s transportation customers. A draft of the projects slated for improvement is available online and public comment is open until Wednesday, July 12, 2023.