NMDOT seeking public input on US 380 corridor study

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation wants to know what you think about U.S. 380 in southeast New Mexico. A virtual meeting will be held Wednesday, March 24 at 5:30 p.m. to identify any issues along the road and gather public comment.

The two-lane highway runs 84 miles from Roswell to the Texas state line. According to a news release, study team representatives will present and provide updates on the study, which includes an engineering and environmental analysis on the corridor’s existing conditions and proposed

alternatives. NMDOT says the introduction will begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by a presentation at 5:40 p.m. with questions and comments.

Courtesy NMDOT

NMDOT says members of the public from New Mexico and Texas are invited to attend the meeting. For more information on the corridor study, visit bhi.mysocialpinpoint.com/us-380-corridor-study. To register for the meeting, visit us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register or call 1-669-900-6833 and use meeting ID 824 9315 3458.