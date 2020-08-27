NMDOT safety campaign encourages drivers to share the road

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation and the Traffic Safety Division announced Wednesday that it has created a campaign designed to educate drivers on how to safely share the roads with truck traffic that come in from oil fields in southeast New Mexico.

“Sharing the road means everyone, from everyday motorists to professional truck drivers, must take responsibility for their actions behind the wheel. This is vital for not only their safety but for the wellbeing of others on the road,” said NMDOT Secretary Michael Sandoval in a news release.

NMDOT says roads used by oil field traffic are two-lane highways and narrow. They say with increase traffic, speeding, tailgating, and dangerous passing have lead to increased crashes.

“This is a very relevant campaign to keep those traveling on our roadways in southeast New Mexico safe,” said District Two Engineer Tim Parker in the same news release. “It’s important to drive safely because lives really do depend on it.”

NMDOT said last year, there were 26 fatal crashes in Lea County. As of August 1, 2020, there have been six that don’t involve alcohol and in Eddy County last year, there were 16 traffic-related deaths.

Latest News