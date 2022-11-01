NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation is looking for public input on a road project in eastern New Mexico. The department wants to take a deeper look at possible improvements along Highway 60 between Fort Sumner and Clovis.

That could include upgrading the passing lanes, lighting and signals, and better drainage. There will be two public meetings, one in Fort Sumner on November 9, and another on November 10 in Melrose.

Both meetings will be from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and people can attend in person or virtually. People can register for the meetings online.