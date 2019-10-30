NMDOT reports severe, difficult driving conditions in northern New Mexico

(KRQE)- The New Mexico Department of Transportation has reported severe to difficult driving conditions in the northeastern region of the state on Wednesday morning.
Travel is discouraged in northern areas of New Mexico due to light snow causing limited visibility as well as the possibility of black ice. Severe driving conditions were reported in the following areas:
- Raton
- US 64 eastbound from mile marker 370 to mile marker 404 Grenville
- Springer area
- Wagon Mound
A closure has also been issued for US 56 from mile marker 1 to mile marker 82 Clayton due to icy conditions. Difficult driving conditions have been reported in the following areas:
- Des Moines
- US 64 from mile marker 305 to mile marker 322 Colfax
- NM 522 from mile marker 20 Questa to mile marker 41
- Penasco
- NM 104 from mile marker 8 to mile marker 45
- Mora
- Roy
- Nara Visa
- US 54 from mile marker 305 to mile marker 355
- San Jon
- Clovis
- Vaughn
- I-40 from mile marker 216, 2 miles west of Clines Corner to mile marker 239
Commuters are asked to use caution and reduce speed when driving in these areas as roads are wet and slick.