NMDOT reports severe, difficult driving conditions in northern New Mexico

This NMDOT traffic cam image shows icy conditions at US 64/84 in Capulin on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. (NMDOT)

(KRQE)- The New Mexico Department of Transportation has reported severe to difficult driving conditions in the northeastern region of the state on Wednesday morning.

Travel is discouraged in northern areas of New Mexico due to light snow causing limited visibility as well as the possibility of black ice. Severe driving conditions were reported in the following areas:

Raton

US 64 eastbound from mile marker 370 to mile marker 404 Grenville

Springer area

Wagon Mound

A closure has also been issued for US 56 from mile marker 1 to mile marker 82 Clayton due to icy conditions. Difficult driving conditions have been reported in the following areas:

Des Moines

US 64 from mile marker 305 to mile marker 322 Colfax

NM 522 from mile marker 20 Questa to mile marker 41

Penasco

NM 104 from mile marker 8 to mile marker 45

Mora

Roy

Nara Visa

US 54 from mile marker 305 to mile marker 355

San Jon

Clovis

Vaughn

I-40 from mile marker 216, 2 miles west of Clines Corner to mile marker 239

Commuters are asked to use caution and reduce speed when driving in these areas as roads are wet and slick.