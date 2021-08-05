NMDOT reminds drivers to be cautious in school zones as students return

As students return to school, the New Mexico Department of Transportation District Two wants to remind drivers to be cautious in or near a school zone. | Courtesy NMDOT

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation District Two, in the southeast part of the state, is reminding drivers to be cautious in or near school zones as students return to the classroom.

“Schools are reopening, and we must keep our kids safe as they head back to the classroom,” said District Two Enginee Francisco Sanchez in an NMDOT news release. “Motorists are advised to be extra careful and observe traffic laws in schools zones with classroom learning.”

NMDOT says the following traffic laws will help keep drivers and pedestrians safe in school zones: