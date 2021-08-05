NMDOT reminds drivers to be cautious in school zones as students return

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation District Two, in the southeast part of the state, is reminding drivers to be cautious in or near school zones as students return to the classroom.
“Schools are reopening, and we must keep our kids safe as they head back to the classroom,” said District Two Enginee Francisco Sanchez in an NMDOT news release. “Motorists are advised to be extra careful and observe traffic laws in schools zones with classroom learning.”
NMDOT says the following traffic laws will help keep drivers and pedestrians safe in school zones:
- No person shall exceed fifteen miles per hour while driving a vehicle on a highway while passing through a school zone (unless otherwise posted)
- A traveling vehicle shall yield, to a pedestrian crossing the roadway within designated walkways
- Every pedestrian crossing the roadway at any point other than within a marked crosswalk or within an unmarked crosswalk at an intersection shall yield the right-of-way to all vehicles upon the roadway
- No pedestrian shall suddenly leave a curb or other place of safety and walk or run into the path of a vehicle which is so close that it is impossible for the driver to yield
- Whenever any vehicle is stopped at a marked crosswalk or unmarked crosswalk at an intersection to permit a pedestrian to cross the roadway, the driver approaching from the rear shall not overtake and pass the stopped vehicle
- Crosswalks may be established over highways abutting a school or the grounds adjacent to a school, and all children crossing the highway shall be required to do so within the marked crosswalks
- Every driver of a vehicle shall exercise due care to avoid colliding with any pedestrian upon any roadway and shall give warning by sounding the horn when necessary and observe proper precaution upon seeing any child or any confused or incapacitated person on the roadway