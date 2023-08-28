NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation released an updated schedule for recurring and new road construction projects.

Interstates

Santa Fe – I-25 between mile markers 264 to 267.5; Continuing La Bajada Slope Mitigation Project, traffic is moved to the southbound side of I-25.

Clines Corners – I-40 between mile markers 232 to 239.5; Full-width roadway preservation, guardrail replacement, and limited permanent signing. Traffic is down to one lane in each direction.

US Roadways

Tres Piedras – US 285 between mile markers 384 and 392; One lane of US 285 will be open at a time in the construction area, a pilot car will be guiding traffic in alternating directions at a time.

Aztec – US 550 between mile markers 160 to 165; Full-depth reclamation, removal of existing asphalt, placing of new asphalt, safety enhancements, traffic control, signing, and striping. Highway reduced to one lane north and southbound.

Abiquiu – US 84 at mile marker 208; structural repairs and modifications, concrete drainage installation, concrete wall barrier installation, and new guardrail installation. Highway reduced to one lane north and southbound throughout the construction zone.

Shiprock – US 64 between mile markers 26 to 28; One lane closed each direction for construction of turning lanes and lighting at the entrance to Flowing Water Casino.

State Roadways