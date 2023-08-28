NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation released an updated schedule for recurring and new road construction projects.
Interstates
- Santa Fe – I-25 between mile markers 264 to 267.5; Continuing La Bajada Slope Mitigation Project, traffic is moved to the southbound side of I-25.
- Clines Corners – I-40 between mile markers 232 to 239.5; Full-width roadway preservation, guardrail replacement, and limited permanent signing. Traffic is down to one lane in each direction.
US Roadways
- Tres Piedras – US 285 between mile markers 384 and 392; One lane of US 285 will be open at a time in the construction area, a pilot car will be guiding traffic in alternating directions at a time.
- Aztec – US 550 between mile markers 160 to 165; Full-depth reclamation, removal of existing asphalt, placing of new asphalt, safety enhancements, traffic control, signing, and striping. Highway reduced to one lane north and southbound.
- Abiquiu – US 84 at mile marker 208; structural repairs and modifications, concrete drainage installation, concrete wall barrier installation, and new guardrail installation. Highway reduced to one lane north and southbound throughout the construction zone.
- Shiprock – US 64 between mile markers 26 to 28; One lane closed each direction for construction of turning lanes and lighting at the entrance to Flowing Water Casino.
State Roadways
- Galisteo – NM 41 between mile markers 56.5 and 62; Roadway construction, one lane open in each direction, speed limit reduced to 35 mph.
- San Pedro – NM 344 between mile markers 12.7 and 14.8; New drainage structures and pavement work, one lane will be closed with a temporary stoplight in place, speed reduced to 35 mph.
- Taos – NM 68 between mile markers 44 and 45/ US 64 between mile markers 254.5 and 253.7; One lane open north and southbound on Paseo del Pueblo Sur between Tewa/Albright and Quesnel, crews working in middle of the road.
- Alcalde – NM 68 between mile marker 4.1 and 12.7; Removal and replacement of entire roadway, bridges, and culverts underneath it. Two lanes open in each direction. NM 74/NM 68 intersection closed.
- Tierra Amarilla – NM 162 and NM 531; Roadway improvement at the intersection in front of Rio Arriba County Courthouse. New sidewalks and improved pedestrian access in front of the courthouse and county buildings, new drainage structures, removal of existing asphalt, placement of new asphalt pavement, traffic control, signing, and striping.