NMDOT releases new pedestrian safety action plan

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation has adopted a new plan aiming to keep pedestrians safer. The Pedestrian Safety Action Plan includes infrastructure improvements, informational campaigns, policy and procedural changes.

NMDOT will begin implementing the plan immediately. The hope over the next five years is that the plan reduces the number of pedestrian-involved injuries and fatalities across the state. According to a news release, the team developed the plan using internal, public, and external stakeholder input, as well as national best practices.