NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation just completed the first part of a multi-year highway reconstruction project. Plans to redevelop Highway 434 just north of Mora have been in the works since 2012.

The project spans from just north of Coyote Creek State Park to the junction of NM 434 and NM 120. The work will stretch 8.5 miles north and end south of Angel Fire.

The first 3.9 miles were completed this month. The department said construction on the next 2.2 miles, which will end at the Mora/Colfax County line, should begin soon. NMDOT said construction on the final few miles, ending at the intersection NM 434 & NM 120, should get started in the summer of 2026.

The additions will include safety enhancements such as wider roadways and six-foot shoulder lanes. Most of the work will follow the current road alignment, aside from a 0.38-mile stretch which will be offset about 400 feet from its current position.