NMDOT receives more than $170M from House Bill 2

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation received $172.5 million as part of the COVID spending bill. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signed the bill on Tuesday. NMDOT says the money will go towards building car charging stations, equipment upgrades, and nine road construction projects around the state.
“The department is grateful to the legislators for making the general appropriations and authorizing the NMDOT to expend millions of dollars to high priority initiatives like roadside litter, supporting environmental infrastructure, aviation economic development and attend to projects in various stages of design, construction or near completion,” said Transportation Secretary Mike Sandoval in a news release.
According to a news release from NMDOT, the following are the nine road construction projects:
- The Interstate 40 corridor in McKinley and Cibola counties.
- A new state road in Santa Teresa in Dona Ana County.
- New Mexico Highway 128 from Carlsbad to Jal in Eddy and Lea Counties.
- New Mexico Highway 180 in Grant County.
- Bobby Foster Road to Mesa Del Sol in Bernalillo County.
- Interstate 25 from Montgomery Boulevard to Comanche Road in Bernalillo County.
- Cerrillos Road in Santa Fe County.
- Pinon Hills Boulevard in San Juan County; and
- New Mexico Highway 39 in Mosquero in Harding and San Miguel Counties.