NMDOT receives more than $170M from House Bill 2

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation received $172.5 million as part of the COVID spending bill. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signed the bill on Tuesday. NMDOT says the money will go towards building car charging stations, equipment upgrades, and nine road construction projects around the state.

“The department is grateful to the legislators for making the general appropriations and authorizing the NMDOT to expend millions of dollars to high priority initiatives like roadside litter, supporting environmental infrastructure, aviation economic development and attend to projects in various stages of design, construction or near completion,” said Transportation Secretary Mike Sandoval in a news release.

According to a news release from NMDOT, the following are the nine road construction projects: