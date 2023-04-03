BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) is planning to construct a bridge over Jarales Road (NM 109) and the BNSF railroad crossing. The NMDOT says, “the project will replace the current railroad crossing.”

The project will be between Trujillo Road and Camino De Crystal. The department hopes to lessen train crossing delays for those traveling within that area.

The NMDOT is hosting a public meeting to hear public comments regarding the project. The meeting will be virtual via Zoom and will take place on Wednesday, Apr. 5, from 6-7:30 p.m. For information about the meeting, click here. For the Zoom link, click here.