ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The New Mexico Department of Transportation has issued a closure on the Lomas overpass on I-40 between Herndon Street and Easterday Drive due to bridge maintenance.

The closure will begin on Monday, November 4 and will last through November 15, 2019. All eastbound traffic will be shifted into the westbound lanes from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.