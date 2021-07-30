NMDOT invites public to weigh in on I-25 improvements

NMDOT says the Montgomery/I-25 interchange is one of the high-priority projects coming up.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation is giving the public a chance to discuss the plans for a long-awaited I-25 makeover. NMDOT is planning to start construction in early 2023, revamping the corridor between Montgomery and Comanche.

The plans include new bridges, added lanes at the interchanges, and enhanced U-turns along the frontage roads. The public can check out an interactive map online and submit comments. People can also attend a Zoom meeting on August 11 at 6 p.m. or an in-person meeting on August 12 also at 6 p.m. to learn more about the plans.

NMDOT says the link for the Zoom meeting will be posted on the project’s website at 5:45 p.m. (15 minutes before the meeting) on August 11. NMDOT says to call 505-785-ROAD (7623) or email info@i25improved.com to reserve your in-person meeting spot. For more information on meetings or to view the interactive map, visit i25improved.com.