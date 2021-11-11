NMDOT: I-40 construction near Laguna Pueblo ongoing, delays expected

LAGUNA PUEBLO, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation is warning drivers that a segment of a construction project on I-40 near Laguna will impact drivers who are heading westbound starting on Thursday, Nov. 11 and lasting through mid-December. NMDOT reports construction will include mill and inlay work from mile marker 111 to mile marker 114, east of Dancing Eagle Casino to Laguna, on the westbound passing lane and then the westbound driving lane.

Westbound I-40 will be reduced to one lane at the bottom of the hill west of Exit 117. The department states that the first mile of the project will impact commuters the most.

During construction, NMDOT is asking motorists to allow for extra time to reach their destinations and to avoid unnecessary travel through the area. Traffic will increase through the area for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Backups are expected westbound as commercial vehicles with heavier loads will slow down traffic as they climb the hill west of Exit 117. Drivers are encouraged to travel before 11 a.m. or in the late evening after 9 p.m. to avoid heavier delays.

NMDOT states that the westbound on-ramp at Exit 114 will remain closed and to follow detour signs. Once the work is completed, construction will then be focused on the eastbound lanes where I-40 traffic will be reduced to one lane.

Work on east and westbound lanes is expected to be finished by mid-December if weather permits. The speed has been reduced to 55 miles per hour through the work zone.

NMDOT reports that additional phases of the project will wrap up in the spring.