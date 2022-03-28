NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Some of the most dangerous stretches of road in the state have been identified, but making them safer comes with a big price tag. According to a report by “Moneygeek”, between 2017 and 2019, I-40 was the deadliest road in New Mexico, claiming 24 lives during the two-year study.

The Department of Transportation hopes improvement projects and a push to widen the interstate will help cut that number down. “The current projects that we have right now are addressing those needs for potholes, and for any kind of pavement issues that are in that stretch from Albuquerque to Grants. The state is putting out a proposal to study the need for three lanes on I-40 from Albuquerque to Arizona,” New Mexico Department of Transportation Spokesperson, Kimberly Gallegos said.

The stretch of I-40 that would be made into three lanes would be from Unser to the area of the Route 66 casino. While the DOT doesn’t have a cost estimate, Tripp reports that the project would cost $380 million dollars and from the casino to Arizona would be another $450 million.

“We see a lot of crashes in that corridor. I think it will help if there are crashes in the daytime or if there are closureS due to any road hazards or construction. It’ll be a little better flow of traffic with those lanes,”Gallegos said. Work is currently underway along I-40 near Laguna to install concrete barriers in that area to prevent more crashes.

According to the report, on I-40 from Unser to 6th street there were 10 deaths in nine separate crashes during the two years. Right now it’s just a proposal to make the interstate three lanes, so the d-o-t says they don’t know where the money for the project would come from.