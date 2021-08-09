NMDOT holds public meeting to discuss plans for I-25 corridor in Albuquerque

The public meeting will be held on Wednesday, August 11.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation is inviting the public to attend an online meeting to discuss plans to improve the I-25 corridor in Albuquerque between Comanche Road and Montgomery Boulevard. The meeting will be Wednesday, August. 11 at 6 p.m. The link to the meeting will be posted at i25improved.com at 5:45 p.m. on August 11.

During the meeting, the NMDOT officials will talk about improvements to I-25 between Comanche Road and Montgomery Boulevard including the freeway, frontage roads and interchanges.

NMDOT I-25 corridor in Albuquerque. Courtesy of NMDOT.

The public can provide feedback on the project from August 11-27.

They can leave a comment on the interactive map at i25improved.com

Mail-in the comment form to I-25 Improved at 6001 Indian School Rd., NE, Suite 250, Albuquerque, NM 87110

Contact the team by calling 505-785-ROAD (7623) or emailing info@i25improved.com.

According to the I-25 corridor project’s website, crews started collecting data and performing preliminary surveys in May 2021.