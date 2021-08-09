NMDOT holds public meeting to discuss plans for I-25 corridor in Albuquerque

Traffic and Roads

The public meeting will be held on Wednesday, August 11.

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation is inviting the public to attend an online meeting to discuss plans to improve the I-25 corridor in Albuquerque between Comanche Road and Montgomery Boulevard. The meeting will be Wednesday, August. 11 at 6 p.m. The link to the meeting will be posted at i25improved.com at 5:45 p.m. on August 11.

During the meeting, the NMDOT officials will talk about improvements to I-25 between Comanche Road and Montgomery Boulevard including the freeway, frontage roads and interchanges.

Story continues below:

NMDOT I-25 corridor in Albuquerque. Courtesy of NMDOT.

The public can provide feedback on the project from August 11-27.

  • They can leave a comment on the interactive map at i25improved.com
  • Mail-in the comment form to I-25 Improved at 6001 Indian School Rd., NE, Suite 250, Albuquerque, NM 87110
  • Contact the team by calling 505-785-ROAD (7623) or emailing info@i25improved.com.

According to the I-25 corridor project’s website, crews started collecting data and performing preliminary surveys in May 2021.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES