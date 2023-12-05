SOCORRO, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation is asking for input on an interchange project that will take place south of Socorro. The department wants to improve the I-25 exit near the community of San Antonio; that section connects the interstate to Highway 380, toward Carrizozo.

A virtual meeting to discuss the project is set for Thursday, Dec. 14, at 6 p.m. In the meeting, officials will go over the preliminary design for the improvements. To participate in the meeting:

Use this link

Call (669) 444-9171

Enter the webinar ID: 980 7751 8375.

Comments on the project are being accepted through Jan. 13, 2024. Comments can be submitted in the following ways:

Email I25SanAntonio@hdrinc.com

Call (505) 357-7327

Mail a letter to I-25 San Antonio Project c/o HDR at 2155 Louisiana Blvd. NE, #3000, Albuquerque, NM, 87110

Online at this link

To find out more about the planned improvements, click here.