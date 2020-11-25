NMDOT crews working on bridge transition on I-25 south of Rio Bravo

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque is on track to do a lot more road work than it did last year. Officials say one reason is that contractors can move faster when there's less traffic on the roads during the pandemic.

"Another reason is going to be the availability of private contractors in our state and we just had a year where everything's lining up perfect for us," Johnny Chandler with the Department of Municipal Development stated.