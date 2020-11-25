ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Department of Transportation crews will be out over the Thanksgiving holiday to stabilize the roadway along I-25 south of Rio Bravo. DOT says the slabs you drive over while entering and exiting the bridge have settled leading to an uneven road. So crews are injecting foam into the soil underneath. That work started Monday and is expected to last through Sunday. Drivers should be prepared for lane closures.
NMDOT crews working on bridge transition on I-25 south of Rio Bravo
by: KRQE StaffPosted: / Updated: