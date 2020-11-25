NMDOT crews working on bridge transition on I-25 south of Rio Bravo

Traffic and Roads

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Department of Transportation crews will be out over the Thanksgiving holiday to stabilize the roadway along I-25 south of Rio Bravo. DOT says the slabs you drive over while entering and exiting the bridge have settled leading to an uneven road. So crews are injecting foam into the soil underneath. That work started Monday and is expected to last through Sunday. Drivers should be prepared for lane closures.

Local Road/Traffic News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Tuesday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss