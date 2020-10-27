NMDOT crews plowing, treating roads

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Crews with the New Mexico Department of Transportation are out in full force, plowing, and treating major roadways. “We kind of go back into that state of mind, like okay, here we are, it’s winter in New Mexico,” said Kimberly Gallegos of NMDOT.

NMDOT says its crews were already patrolling before the storm started and hit the ground running as soon as it started to snow. They will be on the job throughout the night.

“Give our guys some room, if you see one of our trucks out on the roadway, try to give us at least 50 feet or more room in between us,” Gallegos said. People can check road conditions around the state at NMroads.com or by calling 511.

Traffic/Road News