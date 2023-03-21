SILVER CITY, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation announced the closure of New Mexico Highway 152 – the Geronimo Trail Scenic Byway – on Monday because of potential roadway failure. Officials say large cracks in the asphalt were identified that could lead to further problems.

This will make it difficult for the public to access many recreation facilities and trailheads in the Gila National Forest including Iron Creek, Railroad Canyon, Upper Gallinas, and Lower Gallinas campgrounds. The highway is closed from milepost 15 near San Lorenzo and milepost 40 near Kingston.

NMDOT is asking travelers to use I-25 and NM 26 to avoid the closed section. Highway department crews are currently evaluating the condition of the scene and will lift the closure when the road is deemed safe.