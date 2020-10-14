NMDOT attempts new method of paving highway

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Department of Transportation hopes a new method will help with wear and tear on roads. Crews are doing some experimental work on part of the highway between Deming and Lordsburg. Crews milled off three inches of asphalt, then used oil and gravel for the inner layer before topping it off with asphalt. While this isn’t a conventional method for the department, crews in other states have seen positive results.

