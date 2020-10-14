NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Department of Transportation hopes a new method will help with wear and tear on roads. Crews are doing some experimental work on part of the highway between Deming and Lordsburg. Crews milled off three inches of asphalt, then used oil and gravel for the inner layer before topping it off with asphalt. While this isn’t a conventional method for the department, crews in other states have seen positive results.
New Mexico Traffic/Road News
- NMDOT attempts new method of paving highway
- NMDOT to remove all signs on state road right-of-ways
- Construction begins on Highway 550 in Bernalillo
- APD investigating fatal motorcycle crash
- Traffic patterns to change through Highway 550 construction in Bernalillo