NMDOT attempts new method of paving highway

BERNALILLO, N.M. (KRQE) - Commuters using Highway 550 in Bernalillo had to take a different route than usual to get to work on Monday. Eastbound traffic was shifted to the north from the river to Camino Don Thomas.

Crews are installing a 60-inch storm drain pipe and work is expected to last for two weeks. Massive traffic backups continue to be a problem in that area.