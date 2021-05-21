NMDOT asks the community to provide feedback on Pedestrian Safety Action Plan

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation has created a statewide Pedestrian Safety Action Plan and is asking the community for feedback. NMDOT reports that in 2019 there were 6,205 pedestrians killed including 83 in New Mexico.

According to the Governors Highway Safety Association, it was the most pedestrian deaths in 30 years and represents 17% of all traffic fatalities. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention state that across the county, 193,866 individuals were treated in emergency departments for injuries resulting from being struck by a vehicle.

That equates to more than 22 pedestrians injured by a vehicle every hour in the United States. The draft of the NMDOT Pedestrian Safety Action Plan can be reviewed online at walksafenewmexico.com.

NMDOT is asking pedestrians, drivers, transit users, and bicyclists to provide feedback which provides a five-year framework of actions that aims to reduce the number of pedestrian-involved injuries and fatalities in New Mexico. Feedback from the community will help the department create a plan to combat the state’s high pedestrian fatality rate. The public comment period will close on June 13, 2021.