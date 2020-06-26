NMDOT announces closure of I-25 ramps at Exit 190 in Belen

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation announced Friday that both the northbound and southbound ramps at Exit 190 in Belen will be closed for approximately three weeks.
The area is currently under reconstruction and crews will be milling and paving this portion of the project during this time. Drivers should expect delays. More information can be found on the NM Roads website.
